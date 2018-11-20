Clear

THS Girls basketball

Lady Braves fall at Cloverdale

Posted: Tue Nov 20 20:03:16 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 20:03:16 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

opening win at cloverdale.... the south girls also played at cloverdale.... nice defense by the lady braves zayda hatfield....she gets the steal and hoop.....she had 20 points.... look at south star amani brown just toy with the defender then bury the three, amani had 26 for the lady braves..... less than a minute to go, south down one.....brown off on the jumper...nice hustle kiersten padgett to saves the ball to shy--ee--luh edinburgh....she hits to give south a 59-58 lead with 43 seconds to go... but cloverdale comes right back up the court....hailey thomas gets the hoop and harm with the 31 seconds to go to give the lady clovers the lead for good... cloverdale gets the home win, 62-59 over terre haute south... iu basketball is really banged up right now... the hoosiers had five players out tonight.....iu only
