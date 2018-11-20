Clear

THS Boys basketball

Braves won at Cloverdale

Posted: Tue Nov 20 20:02:52 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 20:02:53 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS Boys basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... welcome back... terre haute south boys basketball has a lot of a lot of new faces and names on the roster... gone are the days of minnett, washington, porter and deady....who will step up now and lead the program... the braves tipped off their season on the road at cloverdale... tj baker with the nice take and friendly bounce for a south hoop... i've heard a lot about cloverdale freshman kyle thomas....he's the son former isu player greg thomas.... kyle drilled six three's and scored 22 points..... kody deckard is one of the few returners back for the braves.....he nails the elbow jumper, deckard had 10 points... one guy to keep an eye on is deonta wade....he's very talented....he sets his feet and tickles the twine from downtown..wade had a team-high 16 points... terre haute south starts slow, but finishes strong to pick upa 45-42 season
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Fireplace Safety

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth