Speech to Text for THS Boys basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... welcome back... terre haute south boys basketball has a lot of a lot of new faces and names on the roster... gone are the days of minnett, washington, porter and deady....who will step up now and lead the program... the braves tipped off their season on the road at cloverdale... tj baker with the nice take and friendly bounce for a south hoop... i've heard a lot about cloverdale freshman kyle thomas....he's the son former isu player greg thomas.... kyle drilled six three's and scored 22 points..... kody deckard is one of the few returners back for the braves.....he nails the elbow jumper, deckard had 10 points... one guy to keep an eye on is deonta wade....he's very talented....he sets his feet and tickles the twine from downtown..wade had a team-high 16 points... terre haute south starts slow, but finishes strong to pick upa 45-42 season