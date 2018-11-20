Clear

Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Tue Nov 20 20:01:10 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 20:01:10 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it! < definitely year one to now has been crazy. when you start off as a walk-on no one knows you. you stay under the radar and don't ask questions. if you need gear you ask your teammates and no one else because no one really knows you yet. its been a long journey and a fun journey, especially my last few years. playing more, get more comfortable and get respect. its brotherhood, especially my fifth year.> << time now for rick's rallies.... north vermillion senior corey buchaas makes the juggling interception for the falcons in their semi-state win...the linebacker does a great job of reading this play and bringing in the ball while fighting off the receiver.... how about west vigo girls basketball player adelynn harris with the sweet reverse....she's just a freshman,
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Fireplace Safety

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth