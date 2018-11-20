Speech to Text for Ricky Brookins

more of what they did last year. same thing grown up one more year. everybody is a little bigger and stronger. we didn't end the way we wanted to last year. we're looking forward to building off last year. see how much better we can get by march. we have the team. have the depth. we have everything to make a state run.> saturday iu host purdue.....for the second year in a row more than old oaken bucket is on the line between these two rivals... just like last year the winner between the boilermakers and hoosiers becomes bowl eligible, while the other one's season will come to an end... saturday's game also marks the final iu home game for ricky brookins....the running back will celebrate his senior day at memorial stadium in bloomington... the former terre haute north star went to iu as walk-on....but earned a scholarship and has been an intrigual part on and off the field for the hoosiers program the last several years.... the journey hasn't always been easy, but ricky says he wouldn't change