Speech to Text for Linton basketball

welcome back... the wabash valley once again has several really good indiana high school boys basketball teams, including linton.... the miners are preseason ranked 12th in the 2a polls... they open their season this saturday in their own tourney against number nine paoli... expectations are extremely high for this team....they return four starters from a 20 win team last year.. back are stars like lincoln hale and kip fougerousse along with six returning letter winners.... you add all that talent with a group that has a chip on their shoulder after being upset in their sectional opener and you get a team that is ready to make some noise! <