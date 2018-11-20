Speech to Text for Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

rolls. thanksgiving is just a few days away. but one local organization got a head start on celebrations. news 10 stopped by this thanksgiving dinner. it was for the families involved in big brothers..big sisters, after school club and teen court. chances and services for youth in terre haute oversees those programs. organizers say it's just one of the many ways to show their appreciation for groups like casy. "chances and services for youth i think does a tremendous job with its outreach effort that they do in town and really getting into the neighborhood and taking care of the neighborhood." "get involved with your community. go out and do it. not only is it something you look forward to but the relationship i have with my little is something i look forward to." j ford in terre haute sponsored