Speech to Text for Downtown Clay City revitalization

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2019. clay city, indiana officials are looking to revitalize their downtown area. tonight, they received your input. leaders held a public open house at clay city junior...senior high school. organizers say the goal is to develop a plan that will lead to more growth in the future. <"the chance for people to say here's what i would like to see for downtown." "and it's our jobs to understand what those priorities and ideas are and then we can document and put those together. so the more we hear from the community the more we hear from stakeholders the more we hear from engaged residents the stronger the plan will be." > if you didn't have a chance to share your ideas tonight.... there's still time. there's another meeting in