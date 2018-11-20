Clear

Downtown Clay City revitalization

Downtown Clay City revitalization

Posted: Tue Nov 20 19:38:50 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 19:38:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Downtown Clay City revitalization

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2019. clay city, indiana officials are looking to revitalize their downtown area. tonight, they received your input. leaders held a public open house at clay city junior...senior high school. organizers say the goal is to develop a plan that will lead to more growth in the future. <"the chance for people to say here's what i would like to see for downtown." "and it's our jobs to understand what those priorities and ideas are and then we can document and put those together. so the more we hear from the community the more we hear from stakeholders the more we hear from engaged residents the stronger the plan will be." > if you didn't have a chance to share your ideas tonight.... there's still time. there's another meeting in
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Lincoln boys

Image

Washington girls

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

THS Boys basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Fireplace Safety

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters dinner

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth