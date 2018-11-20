Speech to Text for Protecting yourself from email scams

legit and people will actually give their information over the phone and they will lose thosands of dollars." local law enforcement officers are asking you to be cautious when it comes to your personal information. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. it can happen to anyone anywhere. we're talking about falling victim to a scam. but there are ways you can protect yourself. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us now with more on the latest email scam going around. people can fall victim to scammers year round.. but it seems the holiday season is when it happens the most. i spoke with a local woman who found herself on the end of a scary e-mail scam. she says people need to be aware so they don't become a victim. < whether it be by email.. phone or through a bank account.. someone is always out there trying to scam people. jennifer mullen received a threatening email last week that sounded like this: "hello. i actually know the too dirty secrets of your life. i will not reveal to you exactly what i am aware of but i have the information along with me. to demonstrate this let me reveal to you that one of your security passwords is ..." that's when mullen knew something was wrong. it was an old email password... but she says she still used it for several other online accounts. the person behind the email also demanded money. "i want to make one thing really clear that i will devastate your life completely if i do not get the payment. in the event that i do get the payment i will erase every detail i have with me and i will dissapear for good." indiana state police say there are things you can do to protect yourself. that includes deleting emails from people you don't know. but, if you still become a victim... there are steps to take. "they need to immediately contact their credit cards and have their credit cards frozen. they need to contact their bank and have all their accounts frozen there as well." mullen says she knew this was a scam so she contacted the local police department. she also changed her passwords. things could've been worse but she says ultimately this taught her a lesson. "be skeptical of everything and i think a lot of times we can be too trusting and especially during the holiday season we're so giving and i think it's easy for people to fall into those traps." > ames says it's important you keep your software updated and be cautious of using public wi-fi. live in the newsroom. jada huddlestun. news 10 back to you.