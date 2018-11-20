Clear

How to keep packages from getting stolen from your porch

Posted: Tue Nov 20 16:39:07 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 16:39:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we're told.. they're recovering and doing o-k. this time of year.. thieves are looking "to steal your packages"! and "indiana state police" are warning you.. to watch-out "for these grinches of the holiday season". news 10's.. "abby kirk".. explains.. what happened to "1"-terre haute woman. "abby"... /////// susie, it's a common issue, especially around the holiday season. as you wait anxiously for your black friday and or cyber monday purchases... take a listen to one woman's story.. ////////// < *nat* "angela rhoads"'s terre haute home sits on a busy street.... *nat* bushes out front.... ... block her front door step. "i got the notification that it had been delivered and i came home after school." but, that didn't stop someone from stealing "six" packages from "rhoads" porch....in broad daylight. "i got the notification that it had been delivered and i came home after school. it was probably two hours after they were delivered and none of it was there." police say to keep an eye out. as the holiday season approaches....online orders increase and so does "package theft." "i don't know if people are just greedy and they don't think about actions and consequences. they just see and think 'oh i wonder what's in there and take it for themselves." "basically what these people do is they just start driving around in neighborhoods or subdivisions." master trooper, matt ames, says there are some ways you can be cautious... "if you're getting something sent to you, we ask for you to have it sent somewhere where someone will be to sign for the package. or if you are not going to be home at your residence, if you can leave a note for your delivery person and say 'hey' take the package around back, so it's not visible." before it's too late.... ---angela rhoads "i don't want to worry about it." > /////////// rhoads says the incident has sparked her to increase her home security. the companies she ordered from...also re-shipped everything. some more ways "you" can be careful this holiday season. i'll tell you on news 10 at 6. back
