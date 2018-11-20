Speech to Text for Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

tendency with a conditionsus variable this time of year people start to wonder what kind of winter we're going to have here in the valley. storm team 10 chief meteorologist kevin orpurt has been doing some research. here's his winter weather forecast! <before the age of science, humans looked to nature to predict what the weather was going to be. it was a simple matter of survival, because without the signs they saw in nature, they might very well perish from unexpected weather events. today, of course, we use computers, satellites, radars and more to forecast the weather. but, each year, i set those tools aside and base my winter forecast on the same signs our ancestors used. so here's my winter forecast, based on the magical connection between the signs of nature and the weather we could have. i must admit, this has been a difficult year, because the signs have been mixed. but here we go..here's how i see december december will be above average for temperatures, but with below average precipitation. it begins mild, but look for a chance of snow around the 7th or 8th. a couple of inches could fall. then, about the 17th a chance of rain and even some thunder possible. the days leading uup to christmas will be warmer, with rainthis year, rather than a white christmas, we could have a rainy christmas. the month ends colder with a wintry mix. fall colors were late this yearand they were bright.and lots of acorns fell.plus i've seen a lot of black wooly worms..so, for january i'm going in a different direction i'm expecting january to be colder than average with precipitation about average. keep an eye on the period around the 14th, when we could get a nice snowfallas much as 3 to 5 inches. then, breezy and coldermuch colder. another chance of snow could come about the 21st, when another few inches could fall. the month then ends a little warmer with a chance of some showers, it rained on all saints day, november firstand that can mean a wet winterplus the sun has very few sunspotsand that can mean colder temps..so put those together, and we come up with what i believe will happen in february. the month begins coldwith snow possible close to the 6th or 7th, with another few inches. it will turn cold with another chance of snow close to the 13th. a warming trend could bring rain by about the 20th, but this also has the chance to be a freezing rain event. it stays cold, but then warmer with showers to end the month. this has been a tricky winter to forecast by the signs of naturesome indicate a more mild winterand others and more harsh winter..so my conclusion has been just thatwe're in for a winter that will bring us variable conditionswith a tendency toward more snow and wet weather than the past few years. and. a winter that could begin a little warmer than averagebut get cold for the last part. and in between, periods that swing back and forth. we'll see. for storm team ten,