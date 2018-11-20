Speech to Text for Saying goodbye to long time Terre Haute firefighter

home. the terre haute community is mourning the loss of a long time terre haute firefighter and historian. tom champion passed away on saturday. he was 90 years old. he served with the terre haute fire department for 30 years. champion also restored fire station number 9. you may know it as "the fire and police museum" he served as a curator there. now champion's friends want to protect his legacy. "i just can't stand the thought of something happening to it. it's just bugs me half to death. i'm worried about someone coming in and getting rid of stuff..i hope not but that's the way it is. " visitation for tom champion will take place tomorrow at 11 a-m. the funeral service begins at 1 o-clock. both the visitation and funeral will take place at greiner funeral home in terre haute. burial will follow at