Speech to Text for Company brings new jobs to Vermillion County

news 10. a company is bringing dozens of new jobs to the area. "j and r used tire service" is now in the "vermillion rise mega park". at 5-- we explained the company is a tire recycling facility. the company invested more than 2 million dollars to grow its operations in indiana. that includes the 23-thousand square foot facility in newport. officials say vermillion county often has a high unemployment rate. so, these jobs are needed. we're looking to have 38 to 40 jobs here, for now.. and in the future, 50 to 60 jobs.. so we're looking forward to getting over here and get running. the new facility should the new the new facility should start operations early next year. the company is hiring a the company is hiring a variety of positions. we have information