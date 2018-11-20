Speech to Text for Vincennes Main Street Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of vincennes has been working on a multi-million dollar project since june. but now-- the city isn't getting the funding they were hoping for. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he explains how to city hopes to fix this shortfall. the city of vincennes was hoping to use one million dollars in grant money to pay for some of the main street project. however the city was recently denied those funds. <vincennes has been hard at work for the last four months on the main street project. the city had hoped a million dollar community crossing grant would help to fund main street. that grant was denied. "i got a phone call from another colleague and said hey i didn't see vincennes on the list what's going on? i thought he was pulling my leg." the news came as a surprise for city engineer john sprague. "i jumped back into the truck and rushed back to the office and looked at the list and sure enough vincennes wasn't on there. so i immediately told the mayor. i said i'm making phone calls trying to figure out whats going on." indot officals told sprauge the issue came down to funding. over two hundred thirty million dollars was requested statewide. only one hundred million was available. "you know that's the way it goes. it was bound to happen to folks eventually that there was too much money and not enough to go around. it was vincennes' turn not to get funded this year." vincennes had planned on using the funds retroactively to fund the project. meaning the funds were already spent. "the project is already funded, already bonded. we were just hoping to recoup a lot of that cash either to fund other projects or to pay down the bond quicker or things like that." phase one the main street project is still on track to wrap up in summer of 2019. "we're dissapointed but it's not a deal breaker for the project. the project is still moving. it's still funded. we're moving forward." > knox county and the city of knox county and the city of bicknell were among those who were awarded the grant. live in vincennes, gary brian