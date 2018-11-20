Clear

Vincennes Main Street Project

Vincennes Main Street Project

Posted: Tue Nov 20 15:24:48 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 15:24:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vincennes Main Street Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of vincennes has been working on a multi-million dollar project since june. but now-- the city isn't getting the funding they were hoping for. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he explains how to city hopes to fix this shortfall. the city of vincennes was hoping to use one million dollars in grant money to pay for some of the main street project. however the city was recently denied those funds. <vincennes has been hard at work for the last four months on the main street project. the city had hoped a million dollar community crossing grant would help to fund main street. that grant was denied. "i got a phone call from another colleague and said hey i didn't see vincennes on the list what's going on? i thought he was pulling my leg." the news came as a surprise for city engineer john sprague. "i jumped back into the truck and rushed back to the office and looked at the list and sure enough vincennes wasn't on there. so i immediately told the mayor. i said i'm making phone calls trying to figure out whats going on." indot officals told sprauge the issue came down to funding. over two hundred thirty million dollars was requested statewide. only one hundred million was available. "you know that's the way it goes. it was bound to happen to folks eventually that there was too much money and not enough to go around. it was vincennes' turn not to get funded this year." vincennes had planned on using the funds retroactively to fund the project. meaning the funds were already spent. "the project is already funded, already bonded. we were just hoping to recoup a lot of that cash either to fund other projects or to pay down the bond quicker or things like that." phase one the main street project is still on track to wrap up in summer of 2019. "we're dissapointed but it's not a deal breaker for the project. the project is still moving. it's still funded. we're moving forward." > knox county and the city of knox county and the city of bicknell were among those who were awarded the grant. live in vincennes, gary brian
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to long time Terre Haute firefighter

Image

Company brings new jobs to Vermillion County

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project

Image

Three Knox County men accused of animal cruelty

Image

Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Image

Location selected for new convention center

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth