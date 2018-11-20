Clear

Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Posted: Tue Nov 20 15:20:50 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 15:20:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. in another big story this evening... vigo county leaders now have a preliminary design for the new jail. it's time.. time for it to come.. time for it to happen.. vigo county commissioners say they're making headway to ease jail concerns. they have approved a preliminary design. it's based on the former international paper property. it falls in city limits. so, the city council still needs to vote to re-zone that property. that means, things could still change to fit a different area. the firms involved estimate the cost to be 57-million dollars. under "this" plan, the new jail would have 494 beds. there would be "3" entrances. the new jail will also use video visitation to cut down on the costs of moving inmates. commissioner, judy anderson says this design can be re-worked. "the architects are very much aware. we've looked at so many properties, they know this is a moving scale. what we've accomplished so far is getting it to the size and the beds and all of that that we need. " the construction timeline is 2 and a half years. the city council will vote on the rezoning request next month. you can see the full plan online. we've linked you at w-t-h-i t-v dot
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Partly Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to long time Terre Haute firefighter

Image

Company brings new jobs to Vermillion County

Image

Vincennes Main Street Project

Image

Three Knox County men accused of animal cruelty

Image

Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Image

Location selected for new convention center

Image

County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth