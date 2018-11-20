Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders vote on jail design

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. in another big story this evening... vigo county leaders now have a preliminary design for the new jail. it's time.. time for it to come.. time for it to happen.. vigo county commissioners say they're making headway to ease jail concerns. they have approved a preliminary design. it's based on the former international paper property. it falls in city limits. so, the city council still needs to vote to re-zone that property. that means, things could still change to fit a different area. the firms involved estimate the cost to be 57-million dollars. under "this" plan, the new jail would have 494 beds. there would be "3" entrances. the new jail will also use video visitation to cut down on the costs of moving inmates. commissioner, judy anderson says this design can be re-worked. "the architects are very much aware. we've looked at so many properties, they know this is a moving scale. what we've accomplished so far is getting it to the size and the beds and all of that that we need. " the construction timeline is 2 and a half years. the city council will vote on the rezoning request next month. you can see the full plan online. we've linked you at w-t-h-i t-v dot