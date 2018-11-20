Speech to Text for Location selected for new convention center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's an official location for the new convention center in terre haute. good evening and thanks for joining us. we're following that big announcement.. and... new plans for the vigo county jail. we start with news 10's jon swaner who's live in downtown terre haute.. jon, walk us through today's convention center announcement! thank you, rondrell and patrece. exciting news for downtown terre haute as the convention center will be located in the spot we've previously reported. we're talking about the land that bordered by wabash avenue and cherry street to the north and south... and 8th and 9th streets to the east and west. the convention center will also include the development of new hotel. greg gibson says he'll partner once again with dora brothers hotels. they'll renovate the state office building at 9th and cherry streets, plus add onto it. as for most of the land in this area, gibson owns that too. but he plans to donate it to the cause. and then there's the copper bar and the terminal. gibson says there's a chance both there's a chance both can be saved. < "it's important to a lot of people, and i've heard from a lot of people. and it's made me realize how important it is. and it looks like we'll be able to put together a design that will work well and allow us to keep both of those buildings."> ////////// for this project to happen, the city will need to vacate 8th street between wabash and cherry street. and gibson said because he'll be involved in the hotel's development, he's going to resign from the c-i-b. it's something he says he hates to do, but it's necessary. a replacement will be named at the next meeting in december. back to