Speech to Text for County commissioners approved preliminary design for new Vigo County jail
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
The new Vigo county jail took a step towards becoming a reality Tuesday.
County commissioners approved a preliminary design for the jail, this approval comes after a presentation by Garmong Construction and DLZ.
They approved a design for a 494 bed jail that's inside a 131,000 square foot facility.
The design is based on the jail being built on the former International Paper property.
Next month the Terre Haute City Council will vote for a rezoning request by Vigo county.
News 10's Jon Swaner was at today's presentation. he'll have more tonight