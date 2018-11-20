Clear

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

This program has introduced so many to the joys of fitness,health and friendship through running and walking.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 06:06:51 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 07:25:18 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

training for <trained in terre haute training for spring 2019 half marathons. including the indianapolis 500 mini marathon on may 4, 2019. this will be our 20th year of serving the community through the tnt program. this program has introduced so many to the joys of fitness, health and friendship through running and walking. we at wvrr are proud of the opportunity you give us each year and hope that you join us! informational registration meeting on november 27th at 7 p.m. north vigo high school cafeteria <trained in terre haute training for spring 2019 half marathons. including the indianapolis 500 mini marathon on may 4, 2019. this will be our 20th year of serving the community through the tnt program. this program has introduced so many to the joys of fitness, health and friendship through running and walking. we at wvrr are proud of the opportunity you give us each year and hope that you join us! informational registration meeting on november 27th at 7 p.m. north vigo high school cafeteria training <trained in terre haute training for spring 2019 half marathons. including the indianapolis 500 mini marathon on may 4, 2019. this will be our 20th year of serving the community through the tnt program. this program has introduced so many to the joys of fitness, health and friendship through running and walking. we at wvrr are proud of the opportunity you give us each year and hope that you join us! informational registration meeting
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Road Runner, Informational & Registration Meeting Terre Haute North HS

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth