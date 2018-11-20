All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an argument outside a chicago hospital turned deadly. police say a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship then -- he ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer. police say the attacker also died monday. but at this hour -- it remains unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

on monday - a board will decide the fate of a west terre haute police officer. jonathan stevens senior recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. he orginally faced domestic battery charges. at 6:30 on monday - the board will decide if stevens will keep his job. that meeting will happen at west terre haute town hall. it's open to the public.

new overnight - a federal judge has temporarily barred the trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. this as nearly 3-thousand central americans from a migrant caravan have poured into tijuana, mexico. the american civil liberties union challenged president trump's recent proclamation - overriding a 19-65 law that allowed people to request asylum anywhere along the border.

this week's holiday travel rush is set to be the busiest it's been in more than a dozen years. triple-a says 54 million americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this thanksgiving. that's the highest number since 2005. people hitting the road may see an increase in gas prices. "gas buddy dot com" projects the national average to be 2-dollars, 57 cents a gallon on thanksgiving. this would be the highest since 2014.

happening today - vendors village opens in terre haute's honey creek mall. you can find it in the former carson's location. the store provides 400 booth spaces...and sells vintage.. antique and household items. some booth spaces are still open. the grand opening is at 10 this morning. there will be giveaways, and food all day long.