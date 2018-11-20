Clear

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Tuesday November 20

Posted: Tue Nov 20 04:39:46 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 04:55:18 PST 2018

Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an argument outside a chicago hospital turned deadly. police say a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship then -- he ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer. police say the attacker also died monday. but at this hour -- it remains unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

///

on monday - a board will decide the fate of a west terre haute police officer. jonathan stevens senior recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. he orginally faced domestic battery charges. at 6:30 on monday - the board will decide if stevens will keep his job. that meeting will happen at west terre haute town hall. it's open to the public.

///

new overnight - a federal judge has temporarily barred the trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. this as nearly 3-thousand central americans from a migrant caravan have poured into tijuana, mexico. the american civil liberties union challenged president trump's recent proclamation - overriding a 19-65 law that allowed people to request asylum anywhere along the border.

////

this week's holiday travel rush is set to be the busiest it's been in more than a dozen years. triple-a says 54 million americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this thanksgiving. that's the highest number since 2005. people hitting the road may see an increase in gas prices. "gas buddy dot com" projects the national average to be 2-dollars, 57 cents a gallon on thanksgiving. this would be the highest since 2014.

///

happening today - vendors village opens in terre haute's honey creek mall. you can find it in the former carson's location. the store provides 400 booth spaces...and sells vintage.. antique and household items. some booth spaces are still open. the grand opening is at 10 this morning. there will be giveaways, and food all day long.

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

Image

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth