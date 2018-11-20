Clear

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

High pressure is moving into the region and this will bring a few changes to the area.

Posted: Tue Nov 20 02:53:39 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 20 03:01:32 PST 2018

Speech to Text for Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Tuesday night: Clearing and cold. Low: 28°

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. A little warmer. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: High pressure is moving into the region and this will bring a few changes to the area. First, you'll notice you're seeing more sunshine. While the high is west of the area, a colder wind flow will come from the north. In return, this will bring cooler air. As the high drifts southeast, the wind direction will change as well. This will usher in some warmer air for the middle part of your week. Temperatures will actually get a bump for Thanksgiving and the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both bring rain chances, but temperatures look to return to the 50s.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Some sun returning!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

Image

Newton

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Bikes for Tykes totals

Image

Holiday Decoration Hazards

Image

A board will decide the fate of local police officer

Image

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

Image

Curt Mallory

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth