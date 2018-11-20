Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cold NW breeze. High: 37°

Tuesday night: Clearing and cold. Low: 28°

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. A little warmer. High: 45°

Detailed Forecast: High pressure is moving into the region and this will bring a few changes to the area. First, you'll notice you're seeing more sunshine. While the high is west of the area, a colder wind flow will come from the north. In return, this will bring cooler air. As the high drifts southeast, the wind direction will change as well. This will usher in some warmer air for the middle part of your week. Temperatures will actually get a bump for Thanksgiving and the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both bring rain chances, but temperatures look to return to the 50s.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031