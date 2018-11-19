Speech to Text for Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train? Part 2

at six, we introduced you to nurse practitioner andrea miller. she explained the in's and out's of this diet. it's more than living off meat and cheese. part of the reason miller is so knowledgeable on the topic, is she's done it herself. since i've started this diet, i've probably lost close to 75 pounds." nurse practitioner andrea miller is talking about the ketogenic diet. it's a high fat, low carbohydrate eating style that's gaining a lot of traction in the weightloss world. for miller, pursuing the keto diet started with her son. "my son does have a form of epilepsy and he was treated. i worked with a dietician at riley for about a year and a half with him on the keto diet so i got to learn more about it and i started becoming more interested." miller started taking on some of the hallmarks of the diet for herself. she limited potatoes, breads, and processed carbs. once she started seeing good results, she realized it could be a good tool at the good samaritan weightloss clinic. the move couldn't have come at a better time for laura montgomery. "i had a cardiac event when i was 43, and i'm 57 now, and i had been on medication for cholesterol and it had been fine for all these years. and then last year it wasn't fine, it was elevated. so i was already on medication so the only option was to lose weight." that's when montgomery turned to the keto diet with miller's help. montgomery says she did have her challenges because of the low carb guidelines. "i was the kind that if it was a cake, i wouldn't eat a little piece of cake, i'd eat like three pieces. because it was really good, and you don't know when you're going to get it again. so i just overdid it." montgomery pushed through her cravings for sweets. overall, she lost around 30 pounds, and her blood work improved. she says choosing the diet was ultimately a win. "so looking good is great, feeling good is amazing. but your health, // if you don't have your health you don't have anything." miller says there are a few groups of people this diet isn't right for. this includes pregnant women, bodybuilders, and those with pre-existing liver or kidney disease of course before starting any diet or exercise regimen, you should talk with