Speech to Text for Newton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over oblong... newton was in actoin tonight in the cumberland turkey tourney against charleston.... third quarter.....eagles noah wright a couple of dribbles and he nails the baseline jumper for newton.... eagles kyle schafer left left open....he tickles the twine from downtown..... charleston would get 21 points from