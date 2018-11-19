Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... one season ago the casey-westfield boys basketball team was one of our best teams in the wabash valley... the warrriors won 24 games, one shy of the school single-season record....casey believes they have another good team this year.... casey opened their season tonight in the cumberland turkey tourney against oblong.. ethan gilbert gets his hand in the cookie jar and finds something he likes....the casey- westfield guard gets the steal and hoop....he had 16 points... oblong out and running...nate meese goes off glass to score two for the panthers... if you play casey you might want to guard this guy....noah livington can play....the splashes home one of his five three's in the game, the casey sophomore had a game-high 23 points.... casey-westfield rolls in their season opener, 67-26 over oblong...