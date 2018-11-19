Clear

Monday late forecast

Posted: Mon Nov 19 19:25:22 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 19:25:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you'll notice new signs of the holidays if you drive through downtown terre haute. crews put up christmas decorations today. that includes a tree in front of the parking garage on wabash avenue. tonight a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am. cloudy, with a low around 27. west wind 5 to 8 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. tuesday mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 27. southwest wind around 7 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
