Holiday Decoration Hazards

the new service. thanksgiving is this week - and many will be using the time after thanksgiving to set up holiday decorations. new for you tonight at 10... storm team 10's brady harp has more from fire officials about how to avoid the risk for fire when setting up decorations. < many look at the days after thanksgiving as an opportunity to set up holiday decorations. maybe it's a tradition to set up a christmas tree on the holiday weekend. terre haute fire officials say if you are setting up an artificial tree.. make sure you look it over first. norm loudermilk: "if you have an artificial tree make sure its made of flame resistant material with the lighting you've had checked out with the lighting you've made sure there are no frays." due to wiring and candles - holiday decorations can be a high risk for fire. officials say there are easy ways to tell if your holiday lights could be dangerous. loudermilk: "plug your lights in before you put them on your tree. grab the strands. if it's warming up in your hands after the first few minutes you know its going to keep warming up." officials say to make sure candles are on a flat level surface and cannot be knocked down. they say to not overload outlets and surge protectors by plugging in too many lights and appliances. if you're using a real christmas tree - preventing fire starts as soon as you pick it out. loudermilk: "you want to pick a tree that's fresh. not one that's been cut for a long amount of time. look for firm needles and look for sap. the sticky look for sap. the sticky stuff that's on the tree. make sure you keep the well that the tree stump goes in make sure you keep it full of water." officials say to never run your lights through the night. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10.>