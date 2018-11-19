Speech to Text for NV Football

welcome back... north vermillion is one of just 12 high school football teams left playing in the state of indiana.... head coach brian crabtree was at lucas oil stadium today for the annual ihsaa football state finals media day... his falcons will try to bring home their second 1a state title in the last five years when they take on pioneer saturday at noon, at the home of the colts... coach crabtree has heard all the talk about his team being the underdog against the defending 1a state champs in pioneer... coach says his falcons aren't going to back down to the challenge! < seems like i hear from people and read we should be scared or feel sorry for us. that's not who we are. no one should feel sorry for us. we're looking forward to the opportunity. we're playing on thanksgiving weekend. we get the best possible opponent we could have. lets throw everything we got at it and see how