Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train?

if you've been on social media lately, you may have noticed the latest diet craze. it's called the ketogenic diet. many are under the impression that you live off of meat and cheese until the weight drops off. new for you tonight at 6... news 10's lacey clifton explains there's more to the diet than meets the eye. <it sounds too good to be true. "typically it targets abdominal fat. // reduced hunger, reduced appetite, reduced cravings." for these reasons, many people are jumping on board the ketogenic diet train. so what is it? train. so what is it? we went to good samaritan nurse practitioner andrea miller for answers. "the keto diet is basically a diet approach where we change the fuel source of your body." here's what you need to know. you start by eating less foods that are high in carbs. then, your body will switch from burning carbs for fuel, to burning fat. the fat-burning state is called ketosis, what the diet is named for. miller says there's are a few ways to tell you're in it. "usually people will know because they have that energy boost. they also might have an odor to their breath, or to their urine. they generally feel that appetite loss." but before diving in head first, miller says be prepared for your body to... adjust. "keto flu, it's a real phenomenon. usually it's the body's adaptation process. // you can have some nausea, you can feel light headed, you can feel weak. hangry. you can feel some abdominal changes, changes to your stools are common, especially at first. but that adaptation it can last anywhere from a few days for some people, and it can last up to a few weeks for some people." miller says the ketogenic diet is roughly 70 percent fat, 20 percent protein, and 5 percent carbs. of course specifics are based on the person. while that might sound like you're getting the green light for fats, miller says to slow your roll. "we know for our heart health that eating saturated fats like bacon or sausage on a regular basis is not good for our health and our heart, and increases our risk for cardiovascular disease. so the keto diet should incorporate healthy fats." and as mentioned, keto carb intake is very low. so as the holiday season full of sweets and side dishes is fast-approaching, brace yourself. "i think it's just a mind "i think it's just a mind over matter and developing discipline because those are the things we probably grew up on and that we like."> lacey joins us now and has a little bit of a personal twist to add to the story. that's right. i've had several viewers ask me in person and online what's my weight loss secret? one person even asked if i had gastric bypass surgery. but, i've actually been through this diet, and exercising 3 to 4 times a week. since may... i've lost more than 65 pounds. my catalyst for starting this journey was knowing i needed to take my health back. and of course, i just want to put my healthiest and happiest face forward for all of you watching