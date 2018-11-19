New mall set to open in the mall

Clear

Posted: Mon Nov 19 15:32:45 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 15:32:46 PST 2018
Christopher Essex

when we get them. you'll soon be able to shop in a new store in the honey creek mall in terre haute. creek mall in terre haute. vendors' village will open it's doors tomorrow. you'll find it in the former carson's location. the store provides 400 booth spaces...and sells vintage.. antique and household items. the terre haute store is the 5th open location. some booth spaces are still open. but store owners say they're proud to be bringing a store into the mall. "you know we are helping redevelop things here at the mall. we still got a lot of traffic over here everyday. so i think it's going to be a huge success." the grand opening is tomorrow at 10 in the morning. there will be giveaways,
