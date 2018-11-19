Clear

Kevin gets a checkup

Posted: Mon Nov 19 15:31:33 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 15:31:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you've you've probably noticed kevin orpurt has been sporting a beard. that's because he's participating in "no shave november." it's to help bring awareness to men's health. today-- kevin went to regional workplace wellness center in terre haute to have his checkup. he got a general physical. that included his blood pressure and blood work. "doing this is to make sure that we catch things early. because if you catch things early then you're able to have a better outcome. if you have symptoms and you don't report them to your doctor, and you wait until you're really, really sick, you may not have as good an outcome." kevin's test results will be back very soon. we'll pass those along
