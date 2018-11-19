Speech to Text for The Brazil Community Crossing grant

back to you. people in one community say it has been a long time coming to fix their roads. on news 10 first at five, we told you the city of brazil has received more than 700-thousand dollars. it's through the "community crossings grant." crews will fix several roads with that money. news 10's abby kirk found one man who's excited. < patrece, rondrell... mayor, brian wynham says getting the funds to maintain residental streets has been tough. the program will fix "paved", "dirt" and "gravel" roads.... *nat* "like driving on the surface of the moon. it's a drive "bob hutchens" makes quite "bob hutchens" make quite often.... *nat* i'm serious..." you'll find hutchens' home along "saint joseph's street" i the city of brazil. he's lived there for almost 10 years. "wear and tear on my vehicle..." pot holes and a few bumps in the road....have taken a toll on his car. and...he says the wear and tear has decreased the value of his neighborhood. "i feel like, i pay property taxes just the same as anyone else in this town." luckily for "hutchens"...th is street is among several getting a "makeover." "the attitude has changed here. a lot more progressive thinking, you know, and get things done and have the things it should deserve. mayor, brian wyndham says crews will repave, fix drainage and re-build sidewalks. they will be built to fit the needs of people with disabilities. "i'm disabled from my truck driving job for 22 years. right now i don't have to require a wheelchair or mobility scooter, but eventually i will." a fix..."hutchens" says will ultimately be for the better. "it will be nice to have sidwalks and all that and what not, to be able to drive a scooter down. construction is expected to begin in the spring time. reporting in brazil, indiana, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. >