Clear

The Brazil Community Crossing grant

The Brazil Community Crossing grant

Posted: Mon Nov 19 15:29:25 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 15:29:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Brazil Community Crossing grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to you. people in one community say it has been a long time coming to fix their roads. on news 10 first at five, we told you the city of brazil has received more than 700-thousand dollars. it's through the "community crossings grant." crews will fix several roads with that money. news 10's abby kirk found one man who's excited. < patrece, rondrell... mayor, brian wynham says getting the funds to maintain residental streets has been tough. the program will fix "paved", "dirt" and "gravel" roads.... *nat* "like driving on the surface of the moon. it's a drive "bob hutchens" makes quite "bob hutchens" make quite often.... *nat* i'm serious..." you'll find hutchens' home along "saint joseph's street" i the city of brazil. he's lived there for almost 10 years. "wear and tear on my vehicle..." pot holes and a few bumps in the road....have taken a toll on his car. and...he says the wear and tear has decreased the value of his neighborhood. "i feel like, i pay property taxes just the same as anyone else in this town." luckily for "hutchens"...th is street is among several getting a "makeover." "the attitude has changed here. a lot more progressive thinking, you know, and get things done and have the things it should deserve. mayor, brian wyndham says crews will repave, fix drainage and re-build sidewalks. they will be built to fit the needs of people with disabilities. "i'm disabled from my truck driving job for 22 years. right now i don't have to require a wheelchair or mobility scooter, but eventually i will." a fix..."hutchens" says will ultimately be for the better. "it will be nice to have sidwalks and all that and what not, to be able to drive a scooter down. construction is expected to begin in the spring time. reporting in brazil, indiana, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. >
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ready to hop on the Keto Diet train?

Image

New mall set to open in the mall

Image

Kevin gets a checkup

Image

The Brazil Community Crossing grant

Image

New police car designs in Brazil

Image

Picking out your Christmas tree

Image

Snow and rain? Kevin explains

Image

WRV Elementary Tele Health

Image

The math and reading summit

Image

Small business Saturday, doing big things

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps