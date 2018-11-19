Clear

Picking out your Christmas tree

Posted: Mon Nov 19 14:54:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you like "the smell of pine".. and getting out "in the chilly weather".. we've got "the perfect place" for you! the storm team's "chris piper" joins us now "live" fro a local christmas tree farm. "chris".. ///////// susie i'm here at holiday hill tree farm, and as you can see behind me.. there are plenty of trees just ready to go home with you. now the good news is.. the trees that are ready to be cut this year.. are right up front.. making things easy for you and your family. //////// < the holidays are coming.. which means a busy time of year for everyone. part of the fun, can be cutting down your own christmas tree. and some people have already started. "we've started, we're probably about 25 percent of the crop has been cut at this point, moving well, great weekend this last weekend." doug miller owns holiday hill tree farm. he says in years past, they haven't opened quite as early. last year they gave it a try, and it worked out. "in the past, haven't opened before thanksgiving, but last year we tried that, and it worked well and we've done it again this year so it's worked well also." miller says the earlier you get your tree, the better pick you'll have of the big ones. so if you go out picking, what can you expect? "so we have four different kinds of trees that we've grown. we have white pine, scotch pine, douglas fir, and canaan fir, and they all are just a little different." and those differences might be a big deal to you. things such as needles that you'll be dealing with cleaning up, and the different tree shapes. "the white and the scotch both have long needles, and they tend to retain their needles a long time. well the firs, sometimes they lose their needles a little sooner than the pines." and while this is a job for doug and his wife, it's something they love doing every year. "i love to introduce myself, and i love to get to meet the people that come out. it's a lot about relationship here, we just like repeat customers, love to see folks come back ya know, each year." just one way doug is helping make this the most wonderful time of the year. > //////// miller says each plot of trees takes seven years to grow, and naturally, the bigger trees are the first to go, so don't wait! reporting live in
