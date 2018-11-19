Speech to Text for WRV Elementary Tele Health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keeping keeping your children "safe" and "healthy" that's every parent's goal. now.. technology at "1"-southern indiana elementary school.. hopes to help achieve that goal. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. how students "at white river valley" will now be a little bit safer. //////// ////// < "when students here at white river valley elementary school get sick they go to the nurses office and then have their parents take them to the hospital. now thanks to new technology they may not have to leave this school to get care." white river valley introduced their new telehealth technology monday afternoon. the new equipment is used by the school's nurse. the school partners with greene county general hospital and my clinics network. students will now be able to get general healthcare at school. technology will connect students with a medical provider. the school nurse and provider will then be able to assess and treat student's illness. this includes having medication sent to local pharmacies. school officals hope this new technology will give parents easier access to medical care for their child. "it just skips going to the doctor and making an appointment. i'm making that appointment for them and they're seeing them right there at the school. so if it's something they don't have to go home for they can just stay here at school. and then if they need to go home they can send that med there for them and they can go home and be taken care of." "the school received sixteen thousand dollars in grant nibet to fund the new technology. in greene county, gary brian news 10." > //////