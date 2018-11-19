Speech to Text for The math and reading summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"erie canal road". school may be out for the week of thanksgiving.. but hundreds of teachers "are still learning"! "400"-teachers opened their own books today "at the duke energy math and reading summit". this is the 4th year.. "that duke energy" has teamed-u with i-s-u for the session. "nationally known speakers".. were brought-in to help area educators brush-up on educators brush-up on the best ways to teach math and reading. ////// /////// "...we're really concerned about this at duke energy because this is our future work force and so these are stem areas reading and math...very critical to our work force and the work force of all of the employers throughout the state..." /////// "the summit" was free to the teachers.