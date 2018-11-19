Clear
The math and reading summit

Posted: Mon Nov 19 14:49:02 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 14:49:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"erie canal road". school may be out for the week of thanksgiving.. but hundreds of teachers "are still learning"! "400"-teachers opened their own books today "at the duke energy math and reading summit". this is the 4th year.. "that duke energy" has teamed-u with i-s-u for the session. "nationally known speakers".. were brought-in to help area educators brush-up on educators brush-up on the best ways to teach math and reading. ////// /////// "...we're really concerned about this at duke energy because this is our future work force and so these are stem areas reading and math...very critical to our work force and the work force of all of the employers throughout the state..." /////// "the summit" was free to the teachers.
