Speech to Text for Small business Saturday, doing big things

a message "to shop local"! "this saturday".. is "small business saturday". "a national push" to support local communities by shopping small. small but mighty.. like "ella tapey". she owns "ella bella creates". at the ripe age of "10".. she's producing and selling "ornaments", "earrings", "crayons", "christmas cards", and much more.. "ella says".. she just likes the freedom "to be creative"! //////// /////// "so there's usually like, did you make all this? they're really surprised and some of them come back for more every year so that's really just fun to see if they come back." //////// you can find "ella bella you can find //////// you can find "ella bella creates".. alongside "charm school" and "millie and maude" on