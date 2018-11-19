Speech to Text for Indiana hate crime proposal

"people who don't know fear what they don't know. what they fear they hate and what they hate they try to destroy." ///////// "strong words".. from "1"-of your neighbors.. on why "indiana" needs to consider "hate crime laws". /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, november 19th. "indiana" has been on the fence for years when it comes "to adding hate crime laws to the books". it's "our top story for you" at this hour. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. joins us now.. with more.. on how "these laws".. could play a role "in our community". "jada".. ///////// susie, indiana legislators are once again talking about passing a hate crime law. right now.. indiana is one of only five states that does not have laws like these in effect. today i spoke with community members who say it's time we make a step in the right direction. //////// <whether it be a crime against you for your race, religion or sexuality.. it can happen to anyone. and in indiana.. there's nothing these victims can do about it. a local business owner in terre haute says it's time hoosiers gets on board to protect everyone. "it's really sad that we still live in a society that it is accepted behavior and it is tolerated or you look the other way." he says this kind of attack on someone simply because you don't like who they are is wrong. meanwhile, some say this kind of behavior stems from not knowing other people around you. "people who don't know fear what they don't know. what they fear they hate and what they hate they try to destroy." edwards says right now those people who hate can act freely. they're told it's okay to be who you are.. but not everyone gets to feel that way. "it's telling other people that how god has made you that you shouldn't be that way and then people can they can take whatever measures to teach you a lesson for being the way that you are." ward says being an openly gay man.. he's faced some of these lessons in his lifetime. "you wake up and you think okay i have to try and act as normal as the next person. my whole life iv'e been jumped iv'e been beat up i've been discriminated against. i've had customers come in when i first started doing hair who were uncomfortable just because i was gay." while the laws aren't official yet... ward says if they're passed it would be the first step in the right direction. "having a law on the books that says we've got your back to everyone is not only needed it's necessary it's past due."> ///////// indiana lawmakers are indiana indiana lawmakers are set to discuss the push for these laws in january. now coming up at six.. what other states join indiana on not having a hate crime law. plus.. i'll have more of this raw reaction from ward and edwards. susie.. back to