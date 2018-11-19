Speech to Text for BridgetonCountry Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<jon talks with susan carr. bridgeton will be hosting its annual country christmas celebration starting black friday! there will be two big weekends with dates: nov. 23-24-25 and no. 30 - dec. 1&2, 2018. hours are fridays & saturdays 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and sundays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. shops will be open and full of gifts. the 1878 barn, collom's general store, and the artisans barn at the mill will be open and full of vendors. many local vendors are returning from the covered bridge festival and there will be new ones as well! kids come visit santa in the 1822 case log cabin, both saturdays and sundays from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. enjoy a chicken and noodles dinner at collom's general store. visit the mill for chili and baked goods and organic stone ground products; and the 1878 house, 1822 log cabin, the olde covered bridge shoppe, and old barn new for gifts, antiques, and handmade crafts. listen to live christmas music with bill robison and his dulcimer in the 1878 barn. take a carriage ride the first weekend, and soak up a little of that small town christmas spirit while you enjoy the lights and decorations in the historic district. skip the crowded malls and enjoy your shopping this year! there's no admission and plenty of free parking. take a scenic drive through hills and valleys in beautiful southern parke county. bridgeton is located in 9 miles south of rockville, or take state road 59 north from brazil to the bridgeton 548-2136 bton1878hse.com>