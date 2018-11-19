Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Nov 19 10:39:11 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 10:39:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll stay cloudy this afternoon - with some light drizzle possible here and there. highs today get to 40. there's another slight chance for sprinkles tonight, with lows sinking to 29. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high at 37. then clear and frosty tomorrow night with lows at 26. sunshine returns wednesday with a high in the mid-40s.
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

BridgetonCountry Christmas

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Image

Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Image

Adding Pizazz to Your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Image

New Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps