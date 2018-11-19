Speech to Text for Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bl

at the number on your screen. a terre haute man faces attempted child molesting charges after an alleged incident at a monroe county mcdonald's. the monroe county sheriff's office says a 10 year old boy claimed a man tried to take a picture of him while he was in a bathroom stall. this was at the mcdonald's on state road 46 west -- between bloomington and ellettsville. the boy told a family member he saw a cell phone held over the top of the door. he was able to describe the phone and the shoes of the person. detectives say they used surveillance video. they believe the man in question is 35 year old "tyler johnson" from terre haute. he's the store's manager. johnson faces charges of attempted