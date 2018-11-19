Search continues for missing teen

Clear
Posted: Mon Nov 19 07:15:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 07:15:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

them. new this morning - the greene county sheriff's department is asking for your help with finding a missing teen. if you can, take a look at this picture they just sent to us within the hour. this is 14 year old keara devae analiece wickline. she was last known to be in the bloomington area yesterday evening at around 6:30. she was thought to be at highland village park on the city's west side. if you have any information on keara, call the greene county sheriff's department
