Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil

More then 30 boys and girls got to strut their stuff earlier tonight at the snowflake pageant.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 06:56:22 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 07:19:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Staff Reports

The pageant helps to raise money for Christmas in the Park in Brazil, Indiana where the money is used to help light the park with Christmas decorations.

It's also used to help give meals to families in need this holiday season and throughout the year.

The kids involved in the pageant got to show off their casual and formal holiday outfits!

"It really helps them build self confidence you know walking in front of an audience and just getting to show off their little holiday outfits is always good to watch too" said Bailei Ghburns, a volunteer for the event

This coming weekend is the Christmas in the Park parade, that's where the winners of the snowflake pageant will ride in their own floats!

News 10's very own Alia Blackburn was a judge at the event.

