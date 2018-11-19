Speech to Text for Ernie Pyle memorial fundraiser

The Love Pantry is a non-profit food pantry trying to end hunger in the Terre Haute area. It hosted a food drive to make Thanksgiving baskets. Nearly 30 turkeys were donated today to make Thanksgiving baskets for families in the area. Volunteers say they want to spread a little bit more love. If you would like to donate you can call 812-841-2130