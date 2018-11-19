Clear

Garrett Sands Kindness Project Food drive

A food drive to help United Campus Ministries.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 05:41:50 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 05:41:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Garrett Sands Kindness Project Food drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sometime in the spring. with thanksgiving coming up there are many food drives happening in the wabash valley. earlier today... the garrett sands kindness project was out collecting food at new life church. the food is being donated to united campus ministries. organizers say the united campus ministries pantry is running low on food. so... with thanksgiving in just a few days the group wanted to help. "people need people and people need to reach out and help other people in their time of need and we might not know struggles that other people are going through. but these facilities are in place to help these people who are struggling and so this little bit that we do can go a long way for somebody else." the garrett sands kindness project will be having a second food drive for united campus ministries december 14th and
