you.> habitat for humanity restore opened up it's doors tonight to serve some the terre haute community. staff called it their "community restore." anyone and everyone was welcome. they provided a chicken noodle soup dinner. coats, hats, gloves, blankets and toys were given to anyone in need. volunteers say the community needs people to step up and give back to the community in a big way. "we did not know it was going to be lined up like this and we did not know that everybody was going to need everything that we had and everybody's been so apprecaitive and happy about it it's just melting our hearts." after the turn out tonight... staff at the habitat for humanity restore say they think they will do another event like this