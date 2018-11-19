Speech to Text for Vincennes churches deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need

many many many wabash valley families got a surprise at their door today. folks in vincennes gave out turkeys to those who otherwise may not have a traditional holiday meal. its an act of giving that started many years ago by one local man. news 10s garrett brown has more on the groups efforts to give back. it's new for you on nightwatch. < thanksgiving is only a few days away... and sadly... many wabash valley families can not afford a traditional thanksgiving feast. dozens of volunteers are trying to help and were up early to spread some holiday cheer. it was a cold morning at ridgecrest southern baptist church saturday. but that didn't stop volunteers like connie combs from coming out to help those in need. "but its just something that i wanna do. i feel like im blessed by god and the least i can do is help out somebody else." she helped drive through the city of vincennes giving out turkeys and food to those who are less fortunate. it all started roughly fifteen years ago with this man joe black. he buys these turkeys. "it just kept growing and growing. its kind of stabilized now at five hundred and fifty that seems to sort of meet the need." now four local churches work together to gather goods, bag and distribute these donations. for black, its his way to give back to the community. putting true meaning to the coming holiday. "everybody has needs and some of us have been blessed more than others. so i feel we have a duty to help them if we can." as for combs she just hopes others will take the kindness they give out today and pass it out to others throughout the wabash valley. "if your in a place where you can bless somebody, bless somebody. that's what they need and not just this time of year but always." the group would also the group would also like to give thanks not only to the volunteers. but also to walmart who donated two thousand dollars towards the cause. back to cause. back