Clear

Vincennes churches deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need

It was a cold morning at Ridgecrest Southern Baptist Church Saturday, but that didn't stop volunteers like Connie Combs from coming out to help those in need.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 05:38:27 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 05:38:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vincennes churches deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many many many wabash valley families got a surprise at their door today. folks in vincennes gave out turkeys to those who otherwise may not have a traditional holiday meal. its an act of giving that started many years ago by one local man. news 10s garrett brown has more on the groups efforts to give back. it's new for you on nightwatch. < thanksgiving is only a few days away... and sadly... many wabash valley families can not afford a traditional thanksgiving feast. dozens of volunteers are trying to help and were up early to spread some holiday cheer. it was a cold morning at ridgecrest southern baptist church saturday. but that didn't stop volunteers like connie combs from coming out to help those in need. "but its just something that i wanna do. i feel like im blessed by god and the least i can do is help out somebody else." she helped drive through the city of vincennes giving out turkeys and food to those who are less fortunate. it all started roughly fifteen years ago with this man joe black. he buys these turkeys. "it just kept growing and growing. its kind of stabilized now at five hundred and fifty that seems to sort of meet the need." now four local churches work together to gather goods, bag and distribute these donations. for black, its his way to give back to the community. putting true meaning to the coming holiday. "everybody has needs and some of us have been blessed more than others. so i feel we have a duty to help them if we can." as for combs she just hopes others will take the kindness they give out today and pass it out to others throughout the wabash valley. "if your in a place where you can bless somebody, bless somebody. that's what they need and not just this time of year but always." the group would also the group would also like to give thanks not only to the volunteers. but also to walmart who donated two thousand dollars towards the cause. back to cause. back
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man, McDonald's manager accused of taking photo of 10-year-old in bathroom stall near Bl

Image

Search continues for missing teen

Image

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited Time

Image

Miss Hunt 5th Grade Class Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School

Image

Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil

Image

Black Friday: How to find the best deals and what stores are open on Thanksgiving

Image

Thanksgiving turkey prices at 10-year low, Purdue expert says

Image

CDC: Thaw Thanksgiving Turkey In Fridge, Not On Counter

Image

Ernie Pyle memorial fundraiser

Image

NAACP turns 100

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps