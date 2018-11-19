Clear

All You Need to Know for Monday

Monday November 19th

this morning's traffic alert has an intersection terre haute drivers will want to avoid this week. we're talking about locust and 10th streets. that intersection will be closed starting today for railroad repairs. the road should be re-opened by november 27th.

leaf pick up gets underway today in terre haute. crews will start on davis drive to hulman street and from prairieton avenue to state road 46. the city asks you to rake your leaves into the tree row... and not into the street. they also ask you to leave limbs out of the leaf piles. if you don't want to wait for crews to pick up your leaves... you can bag or mulch them.

new this morning - the greene county sheriff's department is asking for your help with finding a missing teen. if you can, take a look at this picture they just sent to us within the hour. this is 14 year old keara devae analiece wickline. she was last known to be in the bloomington area yesterday evening at around 6:30. she was thought to be at highland village park on the city's west side. if you have any information on keara, call the greene county sheriff's department at the number on your screen.

a terre haute man faces attempted child molesting charges after an alleged incident at a monroe county mcdonald's. the monroe county sheriff's office says a 10 year old boy claimed a man tried to take a picture of him while he was in a bathroom stall. this was at the mcdonald's on state road 46 west -- between bloomington and ellettsville. the boy told a family member he saw a cell phone held over the top of the door. he was able to describe the phone and the shoes of the person. detectives say they used surveillance video. they believe the man in question is 35 year old "tyler johnson" from terre haute. he's the store's manager. johnson faces charges of attempted child molesting and voyeurism.

more than 75 people are dead and hundreds are missing after a massive wildfire in paradise, california. and at this hour -- the search continues for human remains last night -- people who live in the northern california town came together to remember the lives lost.

happening today - the last chance to drop off gifts for needy kids around the world for "operation christmas child". you can fill a shoebox with gifts. those gifts will be sent to children in crisis zones all over the world. you can find a list of drop-off locations and times on our website wthitv.com.

with the holiday season here -- you may end up putting on a few unwanted pounds. one diet option gaining traction in the weight loss world is the "ketogenic diet." some folks think all you do is eat meat and cheese and the weight drops off. that's not the case. but -- many people are seeing success with the eating style. tonight on news 10 -- "lacey clifton" digs into the keto craze to see what it's all about and if it could work for you.

