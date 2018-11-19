Clear

Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 40

Another cold front is entering the region. This will keeps clouds scattered through the sky for your Monday.

Posted: Mon Nov 19 04:55:07 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 19 05:26:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 40

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 40°

Monday Night: Cloudy, colder. Low: 28°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High: 37°

Detailed Forecast: Another cold front is entering the region. This will keeps clouds scattered through the sky for your Monday. It will bring chances for occasional, but light showers. A few more pockets of rain look possible tonight as the front exits the area. Behind the front, is an area of high pressure. This looks like it will bring a bump in temperatures and a return of sunshine for the remainder of the week. As of right now, Thanksgiving day appears to be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 40s. While this still below normal for this time of the year, it will be warmer than we've experienced. Speaking of warmer, low to mid 50s look possible for the weekend.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Continued clouds, rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NAACP turns 100

Image

Covering kids and families dad event

Image

Brews for shoes

Image

Love Panty holds food drive to make Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Garrett Sands Kindness Project Food drive

Image

Community Restore

Image

Vincennes churches deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 40

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps