Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 40°

Monday Night: Cloudy, colder. Low: 28°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. High: 37°

Detailed Forecast: Another cold front is entering the region. This will keeps clouds scattered through the sky for your Monday. It will bring chances for occasional, but light showers. A few more pockets of rain look possible tonight as the front exits the area. Behind the front, is an area of high pressure. This looks like it will bring a bump in temperatures and a return of sunshine for the remainder of the week. As of right now, Thanksgiving day appears to be sunny and dry with temperatures in the upper 40s. While this still below normal for this time of the year, it will be warmer than we've experienced. Speaking of warmer, low to mid 50s look possible for the weekend.

