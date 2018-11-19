Clear

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Nov 18 20:42:17 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 20:42:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the night and there is a chance of rain that will increase as we move through the evening. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow afternoon temperatures will slowly rise to the lower 40's and the chance for rain will diminish as we move through the day. cloudy conditions will stay with the wabash valley through the afternoon and evening with lows dropping to the upper 20's by the end of the evening. mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the night and there is a chance of rain that will increase as we move through the evening. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow afternoon temperatures will slowly rise to the lower 40's and the chance for rain will diminish as we move through the day. cloudy conditions will stay with the wabash valley through the afternoon and evening with lows dropping to the upper 20's by the end of the evening. mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the night and there is a chance of rain that will increase as we move through the evening. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow afternoon temperatures will slowly rise to the lower 40's and the chance for rain will diminish as we move through the day. cloudy conditions will stay with the wabash valley through the afternoon and evening with lows dropping to the upper 20's by the end mostly cloudy conditions will continue through the night and there is a chance of rain that will increase as we move through the evening. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow afternoon temperatures will slowly rise to the lower 40's and the chance for rain will diminish as we move through the day. cloudy conditions will stay with the wabash valley through the afternoon and evening with lows dropping to the upper 20's by the end of the evening. purdue basketball faces its biggest challenge of the season.. find out if the boilermakers could upset 16th-ranked virginia tech.. and the colts honor a legend at
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

