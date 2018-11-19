Clear

Sycamores snubbed by FCS committee

ISU does not make college playoff.

Posted: Sun Nov 18 20:35:19 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 20:35:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

a time.> after five straight wins in the division's best conference.. indiana state football expecting an f-c-s playoff spot.. but all the sycamores get is a post-season snub.. the selection committee leaves i-s-u out of the f-c-s playoff.. it comes as a shock to the sycamores.. who played their way to a 7-4 record.. and they did that in a brutal missouri valley conference.. indiana state thought for sure it earned a playoff bid.. and sophomore titus mccoy says he cannot believe i-s-u got left out.. < we were confident we were going to get in. we really did. we thought we were going to go to semo or nicholls state, or wherever they sent us. we thought we were going to take care of business and get our shot. and it's disgusting that we didn't get in.> still plenty to be proud of for indiana state this season.. both mccoy and head coach curt
