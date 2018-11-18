Speech to Text for Text Scam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

infrastructure. the holidays are a time for being with friends... family... and giving to those in need. but for others it's a time to scam people out of their hard earned money. that's why one community wants to get the word out about a new scam in the wabash valley. news 10s garrett brown has more on this growing scam. it's new for you at six. <scammers continue to get more creative when it comes to getting personal information or stealing money. in the past it was usually just through a call or an email. now they are starting to target people over text. twilla davis got an interesting text last week from someone claiming to be a coworker. it started off normal but then it got skeptical. "hello, what can i help you with? oh great, im with a client and his kid wants steam gift cards." the scammer used the name of someone she knew. they then requested her to take pictures of the back of these bought gift back of these pictures of the to take requested her they then knew. they then requested her to take pictures of the back of these bought gift cards that she would pay davis back for. "it wouldn't have been out of line for her to call and ask me to do something like that. had it not been for not be an odd ball phone number, i might have phone number, i might have done it." sadly this is growing scam that has started up in the community of robinson. the robinson police department says thankfully no one has fallen for these text scams. but urge everyone to take caution no matter who is texting you. "usually it can be done with a simple phone call. call the person that its reportedly from. ask them if they gotten ahold of you. if it's a business that you do business with, call them. ask them did you just send me this text, email or did you just try to call." as for davisshes afraid that with the coming holidays things will only get worse. she just hopes everyone heeds caution in the coming months. "this is just the tip of the iceberg. i think they're really going to start hitting it with the text messaging and just everybody just be aware." if you find yourself receiving one of these text please reach out to your local law enforcement. they are limited on what they can do. but they can help raise awareness of the growing scam. back to