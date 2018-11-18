Clear

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Cloudy with late showers for Sunday.

Posted: Sun Nov 18 07:00:36 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 18 07:01:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today's chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we're looking to stay mostly cloudy with temperatures still on the cool side. day time highs today at 43. then tonight we bring in a chance for scattered showers as overnight lows drop to 32. a stray flurry not completely out of the question for the later evening hours. then tomorrow we start to bring the sun back in with times of both sunshine and clouds. day time highs tomorrow at today we're looking to stay mostly cloudy with temperatures still on the cool side. day time highs today at 43. then tonight we bring in a chance for scattered showers as overnight lows drop to 32. a stray flurry not completely out of the question for the later evening hours. then tomorrow we start to bring the sun back in with times of both sunshine and clouds. day time highs tomorrow at
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy with scattered showers late.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps