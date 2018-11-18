Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today's chris adlibs chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we're looking to stay mostly cloudy with temperatures still on the cool side. day time highs today at 43. then tonight we bring in a chance for scattered showers as overnight lows drop to 32. a stray flurry not completely out of the question for the later evening hours. then tomorrow we start to bring the sun back in with times of both sunshine and clouds. day time highs tomorrow at today we're looking to stay mostly cloudy with temperatures still on the cool side. day time highs today at 43. then tonight we bring in a chance for scattered showers as overnight lows drop to 32. a stray flurry not completely out of the question for the later evening hours. then tomorrow we start to bring the sun back in with times of both sunshine and clouds. day time highs tomorrow at