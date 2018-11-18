Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with the rain.