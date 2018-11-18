Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Nov 17 20:44:09 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 17 20:44:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly cloudy mostly cloudy mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with mostly cloudy conditions tonight with conditions mostly cloudy mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with the rain. mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with the rain. mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with the rain. mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with the rain. mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder conditions will set in with lows in the lower 30's there is a possibility of snow flakes falling with the rain. mostly cloudy conditions tonight with cool air. temperatures will drop to the lower 30's. tomorrow showers will move in and mostly cloudy skies will take over. expect highs to be around 40 degrees. tomorrow night rain will be possible and colder
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy with scattered showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Ty Thompson

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

How to recognize hypothermia

Image

Boys and Girls Club Casino Night

Image

Santa Claus comes to town

Image

Composting initiative in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps